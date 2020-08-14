Advertisement

Four arrested in connection to Knox Co. drug raid

Multiple controlled substances, small bags of meth and marijuana were reportedly located in various rooms within the home during the search.
Knox County drug raid
Knox County drug raid(KCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said four people were attested Wednesday in connection to a drug raid.

The KCSO Narcotics unit alongside members of the Knox County SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Henry Avenue.

When officials entered the home they discovered three of the suspects, Cameron Adams, Gary Manuel and Christopher Flowers sitting at a table with a small clear container that contained suspected meth, multiple syringes and pills believed to be methamphetamine, according to reports.

Officials said as the search continued they located Jeffrey Kidwell and Kimberly Weirick. In Kidwell’s room authorities said they located a safe that contained suspected meth, heroin, various pills and $212. According to reports, in the room detectives located a large bad of marihuana inside a freezer in the closet along with drug paraphernalia.

Multiple controlled substances, small bags of meth and marijuana were reportedly located in various rooms within the home during the search.

KCSO officials reported a total of 11.94 grams of suspected heroin, 10,63 grams of suspected meth and 3.08 ounces of marijuana were discovered.

Authorities also located numerous firearms in rooms throughout the home.

According to KCSO, Flowers had an outstanding warrant out of Sevier County for simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kidwell was transported to Tennova North after complaining of a medical issue.

All other suspects were arrested and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge Schools announces new COVID-19 case at Jefferson Middle

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Oak Ridge School officials announced a new confirmed COVID-19 case within the school district.

News

Parks and recreation grants available to Tennessee communities

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the 2020 grant cycle for public recreation.

News

Florida sheriff bans deputies, visitors from wearing masks

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Florida Sheriff told reportedly told his deputies they will not wear masks at work despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Lane closures announced on Spur in Sevier County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The closure will begin Monday, August 17, through Thursday, August 27 for routine maintenance operations.

News

Oak Ridge residents experiencing discolored water as crews repair water main break

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Crews are now addressing a water main break on Robertsville Road and LaSalle.

Latest News

News

More than 200 toys donated to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
For health and safety reasons, children at the hospital are not allowed to share toys during the pandemic.

News

New Tazewell man arrested in connection to meth trafficking ring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, detectives discovered meth, money, and drug paraphernalia during the search.

News

New outdoor hand washing stations set up across Memphis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The city of Memphis distributed 20 new hand washing stations to help with proper hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Tenn. woman accused of spitting on store clerk after being confronted for not wearing a mask

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Memphis store clerks said businesses get three warnings before they are fined for not enforcing the Memphis ordinance.

News

Tennesssee Homework Hotline to help families navigate virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee officials announced a tutoring hotline is prepared to help virtual learners and their parents navigate the school year.