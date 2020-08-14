Four arrested in connection to Knox Co. drug raid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said four people were attested Wednesday in connection to a drug raid.

The KCSO Narcotics unit alongside members of the Knox County SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Henry Avenue.

When officials entered the home they discovered three of the suspects, Cameron Adams, Gary Manuel and Christopher Flowers sitting at a table with a small clear container that contained suspected meth, multiple syringes and pills believed to be methamphetamine, according to reports.

Officials said as the search continued they located Jeffrey Kidwell and Kimberly Weirick. In Kidwell’s room authorities said they located a safe that contained suspected meth, heroin, various pills and $212. According to reports, in the room detectives located a large bad of marihuana inside a freezer in the closet along with drug paraphernalia.

Multiple controlled substances, small bags of meth and marijuana were reportedly located in various rooms within the home during the search.

KCSO officials reported a total of 11.94 grams of suspected heroin, 10,63 grams of suspected meth and 3.08 ounces of marijuana were discovered.

Authorities also located numerous firearms in rooms throughout the home.

According to KCSO, Flowers had an outstanding warrant out of Sevier County for simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kidwell was transported to Tennova North after complaining of a medical issue.

All other suspects were arrested and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

