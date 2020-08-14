Advertisement

Georgia school apologizes for racist gesture in yearbook photo

By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Some parents in Georgia’s largest school district are upset over a photo in their children’s yearbook that they say showed the students making a racist gesture.

Parents reached out to Dyer Elementary with their concerns this week after what they saw in their kid's yearbook.

"As a parent, you don't want your kids to be exposed to these kinds of gestures or racial underlinings," says parent Tommas Xiong.

We’ve blurred the faces of the students and their gestures in this yearbook photo, in yearbooks that are from the 2019-2020 school year. But, due to the pandemic, the yearbooks were sent home this week.

Some of the kids were photographed pulling their eyes back, making them smaller -- a gesture Tommas Xiong says is racist against Asian people.

Bee Xiong's sons also go to Dyer Elementary.

"I understand the kids may or may not know what that means, but we as adults know what that means. We grew up in that environment. We were made fun of," says Xiong.

Stephanie Cho is the executive director of the civil rights group, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta. She thinks the gesture is less common nowadays, but still has the same meaning.

"It's sort of a resurgence of old school racism," says Cho.

Gwinnett County Schools released a statement on the matter that reads in part:

We see this as a teachable moment for our students, helping them to understand that their actions can hurt others even if they don’t intend to offend.

"We're first-generation Asian-Americans, and we were going through this process, and I don't want my kids to go through the same process," says Tommas Xiong, who adds that he accepts the apology, which the school district called to offer in writing.

The district also said it plans to review the school’s yearbook process to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

