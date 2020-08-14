Georgia trooper arrested, fired after chase ends in deadly officer-involved shooting

SCREVEN CO., GA. (WVLT/WSPA) - A Georgia State Trooper has been arrested and fired following a chase that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Screven County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the trooper was attempting to perform a traffic stop on Stoney Pond Road, when the car refused to stop leading the trooper on a chase, WSPA reports.

The GBI found that the trooper used a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver during the chase, causing the car to stop in a ditch.

According to authorities, the trooper then fired one shot at the suspect, killing the 60-year-old later identified as Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis.

Former trooper, 27-year-old Jacob Gordon Thompson, has been booked into the Screven County Jail on a felony murder charge and aggravated assault.

Thompson was fired from the Department of Public Safety, Georgia State Patrol, according to the GBI.

