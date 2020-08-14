Keep kids home from school if they show any symptom of illness, says Knox County Heath Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said parents should keep kids home from school if they show symptoms of any illness.

“If they’re a case, most definitely they need to stay home from school, and if they’re exhibiting symptoms for COVID or any other illness,” said Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department. “If they have a fever and a GI bug, just like always, we ask that you can keep that you keep your children home from school.”

Anyone who suspects they may have COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested. You can find a list of testing sites here.

