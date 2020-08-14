Kingsport police searching for missing 15-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kingsport Police Department said they are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Elijah Reynolds was last seen in the 700 block of North Eastman Road. He was reported missing on August 10.

Reynolds was last seen wearing blue jeans a white shirt and white shoes. He is described as being 5′ 10″ with red/auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.