Kingsport police searching for missing 15-year-old

Kingsport Police Department said they are searching for a missing 15-year-old.
Elijah Reynolds
Elijah Reynolds(Kingsport Police Department)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kingsport Police Department said they are searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Elijah Reynolds was last seen in the 700 block of North Eastman Road. He was reported missing on August 10.

Reynolds was last seen wearing blue jeans a white shirt and white shoes. He is described as being 5′ 10″ with red/auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

