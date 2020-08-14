KPD: Intoxicated man punches car window, passes out in road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said the E-911 center received multiple calls Thursday night about a man who was lying in the street bleeding out.

According to KPD, after officers and the Knoxville Fire Department arrived on the scene near the 900 Block of Rowan Road, they discovered a man “lying in the roadway suffering from severe lacerations to his arm and bleeding profusely with a female that was tying to use her belt as a tourniquet.”

KPD says the man was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

Following an investigation, KPD says the man was under the influence and jumping in front of cars near Rowan Road.

“The male was able to get a juvenile driver to stop and when they did the male attacked the car and began punching the passenger side window out slicing his arm, causing deep lacerations before collapsing in the roadway. The juvenile driver drove down the roadway and stopped and awaited officers’ arrival, they were distraught but otherwise unharmed. A female acquaintance of the subject observed this and was trying to tend to his wounds until help arrived,” a release from the department reads.

The suspect reportedly has warrants out of Knox County. KPD says the investigation is on-going and additional charges are pending.

