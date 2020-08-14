Lane closures announced on Spur in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

The closure will begin Monday, August 17, through Thursday, August 27 for routine maintenance operations.

The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, each week.

The park implements temporary single-lane closures along the most heavily-trafficked park roads for roadside work conducted on foot including litter patrol, tree removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning, and culvert cleaning.

The roadways will remain open during these times, but officials said motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution.

