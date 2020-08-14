Advertisement

Lane closures announced on Spur in Sevier County

The closure will begin Monday, August 17, through Thursday, August 27 for routine maintenance operations.
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a single-lane closure along the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. / Source: WVLT
Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced a single-lane closure along the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. / Source: WVLT(WVLT)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

The closure will begin Monday, August 17, through Thursday, August 27 for routine maintenance operations.

The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, each week.

The park implements temporary single-lane closures along the most heavily-trafficked park roads for roadside work conducted on foot including litter patrol, tree removal, string trimming, mowing, shoulder reconditioning, and culvert cleaning.

The roadways will remain open during these times, but officials said motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge Schools announces new COVID-19 case at Jefferson Middle

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Oak Ridge School officials announced a new confirmed COVID-19 case within the school district.

News

Parks and recreation grants available to Tennessee communities

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the 2020 grant cycle for public recreation.

News

Florida sheriff bans deputies, visitors from wearing masks

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
A Florida Sheriff told reportedly told his deputies they will not wear masks at work despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Oak Ridge residents experiencing discolored water as crews repair water main break

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Crews are now addressing a water main break on Robertsville Road and LaSalle.

Latest News

News

Four arrested in connection to Knox Co. drug raid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Multiple controlled substances, small bags of meth and marijuana were reportedly located in various rooms within the home during the search.

News

More than 200 toys donated to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
For health and safety reasons, children at the hospital are not allowed to share toys during the pandemic.

News

New Tazewell man arrested in connection to meth trafficking ring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, detectives discovered meth, money, and drug paraphernalia during the search.

News

New outdoor hand washing stations set up across Memphis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The city of Memphis distributed 20 new hand washing stations to help with proper hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Tenn. woman accused of spitting on store clerk after being confronted for not wearing a mask

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Memphis store clerks said businesses get three warnings before they are fined for not enforcing the Memphis ordinance.

News

Tennesssee Homework Hotline to help families navigate virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee officials announced a tutoring hotline is prepared to help virtual learners and their parents navigate the school year.