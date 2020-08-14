Michigan plans to redesign some roads for self-driving cars

DETROIT (WVLT) - Michigan announced Thursday that it will attempt to redesign a 40-mile stretch of two roads outside of Detroit for self-driving vehicles exclusively.

CNN reported that Interstate 94 and Michigan Avenue between Detroit and Ann Arbor will be retrofitted to include a lane for self-driving vehicles. Sensors and cameras will be added to the roads to help the vehicles better understand the roadways. Physical barriers might be added as well.

Officials said the project’s exact route has not been determined yet.

Business partners guessed that the cost to retrofit the roads would be $10 million a mile, but could be significantly more or less.

CNN reported that within the next six months, self-driving vehicles will be tested on existing roads, and within the next two years, a one-mile test stretch of modified road would be built at the American Center for Mobility.

