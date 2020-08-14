Advertisement

More rain tonight, lasting through early Saturday

More chances for rain this weekend
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Fog forms Saturday morning
Fog forms Saturday morning(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Saturday where we left off on Friday with scattered showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring have rainfall at times. We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Saturday comes to a close. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will be a mostly cloudy sky.

Limited rain chances on Sunday will help us dry out just a little bit. Sunday we’ll stay in the 80s. By the time Sunday ends, many areas will have picked up between a half to an inch of rain.

Just spotty rain chances for much of the week ahead as temperatures say in the low to mid 80s.

WVLT Weather App
Android Users
iPhone Users
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Scattered rain and storms will move through this evening

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Forecast

More storms followed by more refreshing weather

Updated: 22 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Scattered pop-ups today ahead of batches of heavy rain

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
It's a steamy Thursday, helping to create some rain and storms. It will be rainy at times to end the week and on into the weekend.

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances

Latest News

Forecast

More storms ahead of a decent cool down next week

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Few pop-ups today, more rain ahead

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
A slow-moving storm system brings better rain chances to end the week.

WVLT

Increasing rain chances by late week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
A slow-moving storm system moving in from the west will bring back more likely rain chances to close out the week.

Forecast

Slow-moving storm brings better rain chances

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Scattered rain storms morning and afternoon

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:49 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We have batches of rain and storms moving through our area at times this week. Your Tuesday morning comes with scattered rain and then again in the afternoon hours we have more moving through.

WVLT

Storms winding down today, another round early Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
Spotty storms are still possible for the remainder of Monday but not nearly to the coverage as this morning. Expect another round to rumble through Tuesday morning.