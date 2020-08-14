Advertisement

More than 200 toys donated to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital during pandemic

For health and safety reasons, children at the hospital are not allowed to share toys during the pandemic.
The Christman Company delivered seven boxes of stuffed animals, games and other toys to the hospital. /
The Christman Company delivered seven boxes of stuffed animals, games and other toys to the hospital.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville company brought smiles to children’s faces at the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital with the donation of more than 200 toys.

The Christman Company delivered seven boxes of stuffed animals, games and other toys to the hospital on Aug. 7, and hospital staff processed the toys for safe distribution to patients.

The children are allowed to take the toys home upon release from the hospital.

“When we learned that the pandemic was presenting new challenges to the children staying at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, such as no longer sharing toys and having playtime together, we wanted to help,” said Marty Gibbs, vice president and general manager for The Christman Company’s operations in Knoxville.

The donation is a part of The Christman Company’s “Be Constructive” program, a company-wide initiative to be an active and significant contributor to the local communities.

“The most rewarding thing is knowing these toys will bring a smile to young faces and the children will experience some happiness even though they may be going through a difficult time,” said Carol Frederick, senior estimator for The Christman Company and coordinator of the toy drive.

