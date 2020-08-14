Nashville police searching for man accused of trying to take 2-year-old from front yard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WKRN) - Nashville Metro Police are searching for a man accused of trying to take a 2-year-old girl from her front yard.

WKRN reports the child was playing in her front yard Tuesday when the man reportedly approached her.

According to police, the girl’s two older siblings said a man tried to take their sister from the yard located in the 7800 block of Oakfield Grove, but they stopped him. The girls told their mother who was inside the house.

Police say the man was driving an older model green four-door sedan with damage to the back. The sedan was reportedly being followed by a second man who was driving a silver four-door car.

silver four-door car. (MNPD)

green four-door sedan with rear-end damage (MNPD)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

