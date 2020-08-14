New outdoor hand washing stations set up across Memphis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city of Memphis distributed 20 new hand washing stations to help with proper hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The vision is with all the restaurants, fast food places being closed up, a lot of services for people on the street being closed up, there really aren’t places to get your hands washed. Hand washing is crucial, so we are very happy to provide these handwashing stations,” said Peter Gathje, Co-Director of Manna House.

The handwashing stations were donated by an organization formed in memory of Lee Brown, a formerly homeless Memphian.

