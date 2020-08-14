New Tazewell man arrested in connection to meth trafficking ring

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Claiborne County arrested a New Tazewell man in connection to a meth trafficking ring.

Claiborne County investigators and S.W.A.T. executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Sunset Hills Lane.

According to reports, detectives discovered meth, money, and drug paraphernalia during the search.

Radford Fox Jr., 47, was arrested and charged with 3 Counts of Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance for Resale. At the time of today’s arrest, Fox was under a $100,000 bond for a previous arrest on charges of Felony Evading Arrest, Retaliation for Past Action and Driving on Revoked.

