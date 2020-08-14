Oak Ridge residents experiencing discolored water as crews repair water main break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge officials said the water main break along Oak Ridge Turnpike has been repaired.

Crews are now addressing a water main break on Robertsville Road and LaSalle.

Officials said they have received numerous complaints and are aware that many residents have discolored water. Residents are encouraged to flush their lines within their homes by running water frequently until the water runs clear.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.