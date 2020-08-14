Advertisement

Oak Ridge Schools announces new COVID-19 case at Jefferson Middle

Oak Ridge School officials announced a new confirmed COVID-19 case within the school district.
Classroom
Classroom
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge School officials announced a new confirmed COVID-19 case within the school district.

According to school officials, an individual at Jefferson Middle tested positive. The person has not been at the school since Tuesday, August 11. The individual reportedly made the decision to self-quarantine after a potential non-school exposure.

“We are appreciative of the precautions this person took out of concern for others and for making the decision to report this situation to school personnel to ensure accurate information was provided to our students, families and staff,” Superintendent Bruce Borchers said.

The school said all students and staff who had close contact with the person within 48 hours prior to testing have been contacted and advised to quarantine.

“We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safest environment possible while providing continuity of education to our students,” Borchers said.

Two staff members at the school tested positive for COVID-19 in late July.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

