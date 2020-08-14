‘Of course Black lives matter’: Dolly Parton says in Billboard interview

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -East Tennessee native Dolly Parton expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement during an interview with Billboard.

The media group shared part of her interview on Twitter Thursday evening, the same day Parton announced the release of a new Christmas album.

"Of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!” –@DollyParton on supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement and protests.



Check out the full cover story here: https://t.co/AN9zNk1dRX pic.twitter.com/Oe1ZfZAl2t — billboard (@billboard) August 14, 2020

“I think that everyone needs to express themselves however they have to. I’m not out here to tell anyone what to do- I don’t want anyone to tell me what to do, but I understand what my heart tells me to do,” Parton said. She continued, “Of course Black lives matter.”

In the past, Parton received backlash after renaming her Stampede dinner attraction in Pigeon Forge. The original name, “Dixie Stampede” was changed to just Stampede.

