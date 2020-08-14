Advertisement

‘Of course Black lives matter’: Dolly Parton says in Billboard interview

East Tennessee native Dolly Parton expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement during an interview with Billboard.
Country music legend Dolly Parton announced a new fund to help those who lost everything in the wildfires in Tennessee. (Cropped Photo: Courtesy of Wikicommons/MGN )
Country music legend Dolly Parton announced a new fund to help those who lost everything in the wildfires in Tennessee. (Cropped Photo: Courtesy of Wikicommons/MGN )(WDBJ)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -East Tennessee native Dolly Parton expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement during an interview with Billboard.

The media group shared part of her interview on Twitter Thursday evening, the same day Parton announced the release of a new Christmas album.

“I think that everyone needs to express themselves however they have to. I’m not out here to tell anyone what to do- I don’t want anyone to tell me what to do, but I understand what my heart tells me to do,” Parton said. She continued, “Of course Black lives matter.”

In the past, Parton received backlash after renaming her Stampede dinner attraction in Pigeon Forge. The original name, “Dixie Stampede” was changed to just Stampede.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD: Intoxicated man punches car window, passes out in road

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Knoxville Police Department said the E-911 center received multiple calls Thursday night about a man who was lying in the street bleeding out.

News

Back open after tough times, brewers talk COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Next Level Brewing Company's owners say they wouldn't have survived a prolonged second shutdown

News

Families selling children for sex most common form of human trafficking in East Tennessee, experts say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Hara and Maggie Gregg
If you've been on social media lately, you might have seen #SaveOurChildren. It's a hashtag many people on Facebook and Twitter have been using with the intent to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Forecast

Solid rain threats the next three days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Locally heavy rainfall will be possible heading into the weekend, but drier, "cooler" days are ahead.

Latest News

News

State ‘cautiously optimistic’ that COVID-19 cases will go down in rural areas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee officials say they are "cautiously optimistic" that rates of COVID-19 cases will go down in rural areas soon.

News

Health commissioner encourages COVID-19 testing, says some might be avoiding it due to wait times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey encouraged residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they felt they needed it.

Eye on Education

Sevier County first-year teacher shares thoughts on starting school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Two Sevier County School System teachers going in different directions. One has left the school system and another on the cusp of beginning his first year out of graduate school.

News

Recovering coronavirus patients encouraged to donate convalescent plasma

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey encouraged recovering coronavirus patients to donate convalescent plasma to help others struck by the virus.

News

Georgia makes largest heroin bust in state’s history

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A man known as "Freckleface Shawn" was arrested July 27 in connection to the bust.

News

“You are my angels” Mother of crash victim thanks first responders

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Cindy Rhodes' daughter Breonna is still in the ICU at UT Medical center after a horrific car wreck. She credits the crew who responded for keeping her daughter alive.