Parks and recreation grants available to Tennessee communities

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced the 2020 grant cycle for public recreation.

TDEC will host a virtual grant application workshop on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. The workshop is expected to last 2.5 hours and will provide interested applicants with information and requirements to help determine if they meet the application standards.

The grant cycle will include funding from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and the Recreational Trails Program.

The following grants will be awarded:

The Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) provides state funding to local governmental agencies. LPRF funds may be used for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways and the purchase of land for recreational facilities. LPRF is a competitive grant program and provides funds via reimbursements for awarded projects with qualified expenses.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) provides federal matching grant dollars to local and state governments agencies. LWCF funds may be used for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. LWCF is a competitive grant program and provides funds via reimbursements for awarded projects with qualified expenses.

The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) provides matching grants to state, local, and federal governmental agencies as well as 501c3 organizations as long as the land developed is publicly owned. RTP funds may be used for trail development, trail head support facilities, acquisition of land for recreational trails or corridors, non-routine maintenance, and restoration of existing trails. RTP is a competitive grant program and provides funds via reimbursements for awarded projects with qualified expenses.

Those interested in applying for the 2020 grant cycle and are encouraged to attend the virtual grant application workshop. The applications will be accepted through the TDEC Grant Management System.

