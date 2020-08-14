Advertisement

Suspect arrested in death of 4-year-old shot while sleeping at home

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF/CNN) - It’s a sigh of relief for Charron Powell and her family as the suspect in the shooting death of her 4-year-old son Legend Taliaferro is in custody.

“I do feel his spirit,” Powell said. “I knew we were going to get justice.”

Ryson Ellis is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the June murder.

“We are confident that the person we brought you today is the shooter,” Jean Peters Baker said.

According to court documents, Ellis drove to the Citadel Apartments in the early morning hours of June 29 and shot into the apartment where Legend was sleeping.

Police received a number of tips naming Ellis as the suspect.

One woman who has a baby with Ellis was sleeping inside the apartment at the night of the shooting.

Court documents reveled another woman who was with Ellis told investigators he asked to stop at the Citadel Apartments, where he got out of the vehicle.

The witness told investigators she heard gunshots before Ellis ran back to the car and then the sound of a gun hit the floorboard.

"Our community really bravely stepped forward on this case with information," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

Legend’s mom called the day a good one, but she also says sad one because there are no winners.

“As a community we also have to recognize that now there’s a young man who is incarcerated due to an incident. This is a lose-lose situation for my family and including his,” Powell said.

As the city tackles the 120-plus homicides so far this year, Powell and Baker say justice for Legend is an example of what happens when community stands up against violence.

“Don’t give up hope and even in light of our historic numbers,” Baker said. “Don’t become callous.”

“This should bring us together,” Powell said.

Copyright 2020 WDAF via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

National

Hospital staff creates wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancé, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19. After finding out about their engagement, hospital staff wanted to do something special.

News

More than 200 toys donated to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital during pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
For health and safety reasons, children at the hospital are not allowed to share toys during the pandemic.

News

New Tazewell man arrested in connection to meth trafficking ring

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, detectives discovered meth, money, and drug paraphernalia during the search.

National

Funeral held for 5-year-old shot and killed while playing outside in N.C.

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant, said Cannon was just riding his bike when police say a neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, walked up and shot Cannon in the head.

Latest News

News

New outdoor hand washing stations set up across Memphis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The city of Memphis distributed 20 new hand washing stations to help with proper hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Tenn. woman accused of spitting on store clerk after being confronted for not wearing a mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Memphis store clerks said businesses get three warnings before they are fined for not enforcing the Memphis ordinance.

News

Tennesssee Homework Hotline to help families navigate virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee officials announced a tutoring hotline is prepared to help virtual learners and their parents navigate the school year.

News

Gov. Lee to sign tougher penalties for some protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He said the requirement that law enforcement offers an initial warning on camping violations strengthened the bill.

News

Bald eagle shows air superiority, sends $950 drone into lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two birdwatchers who were nearby saw the bird attack something but told officials they didn’t realize it was a drone.