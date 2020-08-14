TBI asks Sullivan County residents to identify drug dealers

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking residents in Sullivan County to identify drug dealers in the area following an increase in overdoses.

According to a report from WJHL, the TBI made the request in a Friday morning press conference. Officials said there have been 91 overdoses in the county since March 1.

TBI said the task force had seized various narcotics and firearms after conducting search warrants, but no names of specific suspects or persons of interest were released during the press conference.

Anyone with a tip is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. Tips can also be submitted online here.

