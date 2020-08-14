Tenn. firefighters’ vehicles shot at, broken into at different fire stations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memphis first responders were the victims in a rash of vehicle break-ins this week.

Officials with the Memphis Fire Department told CBS affiliate WREG that suspects broke into firefighters’ personal vehicles over night. Some were vandalized and shot at.

The incidents occurred at four different fire stations: fire station 42, 30, 25 and 41.

Fire Station 41 had seven vehicles burglarized and three were struck by bullets.

No one was injured, and police said they are investigating.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.