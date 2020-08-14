Tenn. school superintendent positive for COVID-19

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Williamson County Schools superintendent tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release posted on Facebook.

Superintendent Jason Golden told the Williamson County School Board Thursday evening that he tested positive for the virus after coming in contact with a positive family member.

Golden said that he has been self-quarantining and working from home since the exposure. He expects to continue to work from home for the next several days.

Willamson County Schools started classes last Friday, though all students from 3rd to 12th grade are learning remotely to start the year.

