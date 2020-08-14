Tenn. woman accused of spitting on store clerk after being confronted for not wearing a mask

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Memphis police are on the search a woman accused of spitting on a store clerk after being confronted for not wearing a mask.

Memphis store clerks said businesses get three warnings before they are fined for not enforcing the Memphis ordinance.

A store clerk, who chose to not be identified said she has had things thrown at her, been called names and was attacked on July 26.

“It’s hard because you never know what’s going to set someone off,” said the clerk.

Video surveillance showed a woman walk into the store without a mask. The clerk said the two began to argue when the clerk told the woman she had to have a facial covering to be serviced.

The clerk said the customer then spit on her.

“That’s not OK. It’s not OK to spit on another human being, COVID or not COVID. That’s just not OK,” said the clerk.

Footage showed the clerk walk outside towards the woman after the incident. The clerk claimed she was trying to get the woman’s license plate number.

Security footage then showed the customer attack the clerk again. The store clerk says she believes the woman was trying to take her phone because she thought she had a picture of her car.

According to reports, the clerk suffered bruises on her arm.

Memphis police said there have been no arrests in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police or Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.