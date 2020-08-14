Tennessee officials offer car tags to remind parents about kids in hot cars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee office of the Secretary of State partnered with the Department of Health to launch a campaign that reminds drivers about the dangers of leaving children in hot cars.

The Department of Health distributed nearly 500,000 free car hangtags that remind drivers to check the backseat for children before leaving a parked car.

“We are passionate about the health and wellbeing of our fellow Tennesseans,” Secretary Hargett said. “Our office created hangtags that not only could be used to save a life of a child, but also provide an easy reminder to register to vote.”

On average, every ten days, a child dies from heatstroke in a car. In more than half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car, according to a release from the Secretary of State’s office.

The hangtags will be distributed statewide through partnerships with the Tennessee Hospital Association to distribute to children’s hospitals, the Tennessee Department of Health’s county health departments and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

