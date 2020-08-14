Tennessee women set to raise statue in honor of Women’s Suffrage Movement

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Women will raise the “Tennessee Triumph” statue to honor the Women’s Suffrage Movement Saturday in Clarksville.

One hundred years ago this month, Tennessee cast the deciding vote to give women the right to vote. A group of women in Clarksville are marking the occasion with a statue.

"She really will take your breath away," said Rosalind Kurita, a member of the Tennessee Triumph Steering Committee.

WTVF reported that the committee had to raise more than $100,000 from private donors.

"It was a huge effort with many pieces and it was all volunteers who said, 'I know how to do that,' and they did it," said Kurita.

On August 15, the group will be holding a socially distanced parade starting at the Montgomery Courthouse and ending at Public Square. The statue will be unveiled at 6 p.m.

Th statue also has a plaque dedicated to the names of 39 Clarksville women who participated in the suffrage movement.

“We have the names of 39 Clarksville women who actually participated in the suffrage movement. And we have more, we know there’s more,” said Kurita. The group hopes two more names will be added in the future.

“The first two women to register to vote were African American women who were 51 and 53 years old. We don’t have their names yet but we’re researching them,” she said.

If you can’t attend Saturday’s unveiling, you’ll be able to watch a live stream by clicking here.

