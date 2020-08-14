Advertisement

Tennesssee Homework Hotline to help families navigate virtual learning

By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials announced a tutoring hotline is prepared to help virtual learners and their parents navigate the school year.

The Homework Hotline is a free one-on-one tutoring service for Tennessee students grades K-12. All students in the state are eligible to call or text the hotline to connect with teachers and receive help with their assignments.

“The change that we anticipate will be the types of calls we receive,” Madeline Adams, the executive director of Homework Hotline told WTVF.

The tutoring services are provided by certified teachers. During the 2019-20 school year, nearly 4,500 students and 1,667 parents called into the Homework Hotline.

Teachers expect to receive more in-depth calls as students adjust to learning virtually.

“We do expect to be busy this year and we expect to have more students call us because we know teachers are going to have a difficult time working with each student one-on-one like they normally would like to in their schools,” Adams said.

The Homework Hotline is staffed Monday through Thursday. Teachers can be reached at 615-298-6636 or 901-416-1234.

