Texas couple charged after infant son found dead in bucket of tar

MCKINNEY, Texas (WVLT/WJHL) - Texas officials said a couple was arrested and charged after their infant son was found dead in a bucket of tar.

Donna Grabowski, 41, and Rolan Grabowski, 42, were charged with evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the couple refused to cooperate with investigators who were looking into a report of the 1-week-old’s death.

According to reports, investigators later found the child’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home in a bucket of tar.

The couple faces several felonies, including abandoning or endangering a child, abusing a corpse without legal authority and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

