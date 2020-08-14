Two arrested after Hawkins County deputies discover pill press, counterfeit pills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hawkins County Deputies seized a pharmaceutical pill press and accused two people of running a clandestine pill manufacturing operation.

According to a release, a Hawkins County Deputy was sent to the scene of an abandoned vehicle Thursday evening where she found Elliot Shaw, 28, and Chelsea Isbell, 29. The couple said they were from Washington County and had run out of gas.

According to the deputy, Shaw and Isbell both appeared to be under the influence. The deputy said she also saw a handgun lying in plan view in the vehicle’s front seat.

The deputy determined that Isbell is a felon convicted on prostitution charges in North Carolina. Isbell was convicted of auto burglary in Tennessee.

Found inside the vehicle was “a pharmaceutical pill press, pill binder products, grinders, respirator, nitrile gloves, unknown white powders, and a container of white tablets that had been pressed to look like Xanax bars,” the release said.

Drug samples were sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to determine if the counterfeit pills contained fentanyl. An investigation remains ongoing.

Shaw is charged with the manufacture of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Isbell is charged with the manufacture of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

