Uber claims drivers in large cities make $55,000 a year

(WVLT/CBS) - Uber has said its drivers in metro areas, like Denver and Washington D.C., made $55,000 a year, $5,000 more than the national average.

However, that amount does not align with independent studies of Uber drivers’ earnings, according to CBS. A joint study from the Center of Wage and Employment Dynamics of the University of California, Berkeley and The New School’s Center for New York City Affairs said that Seattle Uber drivers earned about $9.73 an hour, or just over $20,000 a year.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced a new tool that lets people estimate driver pay in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday, in which he also argued that gig workers like the company’s drivers deserve better treatment, CBS reported. However, Uber and its competitor Lyft have been ordered by a California court to treat employees in that state as employees, not independent contractors, a shift that would guarantee benefits.

"I think [Uber's numbers] are phony-baloney," said economist Larry Mishel, a distinguished fellow at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute and author of a 2018 study about Uber's wages.

In his Times op-ed, Khosrowshahi called current unemployment laws outdated, adding that gig economy companies should to be required to pay into a designated fund that workers could tap to pay for benefits like paid time off or health care. Uber and Lyft said they would appeal the California ruling.

CBS reported that Uber’s estimating calculator computes weekly earnings based on the driver’s city and how many hours they plan to work, but it doesn’t designate how many trips or miles a driver would have to travel to achieve the earnings.

Uber’s earnings calculator says drivers who work 40 hours a week in Denver can expect to make $1,171 including $96 in tips. If that driver also works for Uber Easts, drivers can expect to make $1,200 a week, or an annual salary of $62,400 per year.

CBS reported that the calculator, unlike independent studies, provides a gross figure, rather than earnings, which factors in expenses.

An Uber spokesperson said the Berkeley-New School study was based on “limited data and flawed assumptions about drivers’ experiences that are unsupported by facts, evidence or reality.” The spokesperson also said the authors of the study “throw the kitchen sink” at driver expenses in order to deflate wages.

