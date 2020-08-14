Advertisement

University of Memphis sends researchers to study NC earthquake

(KOSA)
By David Sikes
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Memphis says specialists from its earthquake research center are traveling to North Carolina to monitor aftershocks of this past weekend’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years struck Sunday morning. There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads.

The University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information, with help from North Carolina and U.S. geological survey officials, has deployed four portable seismograph stations in a tightly controlled pattern to record aftershocks of the earthquake.

