UT police highlights father-son duo playing ‘Rocky Top’ outside UT dorm during move-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department shared a video of a freshman student and his father playing ‘Rocky Top’ outside a UT dorm Friday afternoon.

“How about ending your week on a sweet note?” UTPD wrote in a Twitter post.

How about ending your week on a sweet note? Sergeant Angela O’Neal found @UTKnoxville freshman Josh Kentof and dad Gill Kentof playing Rocky Top in front of Hess Hall this week. Enjoy!🍊 pic.twitter.com/7ESD4i6J7n — UT Police (@UTPolice) August 14, 2020

The father-son duo can be seen playing the song on the violin and guitar outside of Hess Hall.

