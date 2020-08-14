UT police highlights father-son duo playing ‘Rocky Top’ outside UT dorm during move-in
“How about ending your week on a sweet note?” UTPD wrote in a Twitter post.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Police Department shared a video of a freshman student and his father playing ‘Rocky Top’ outside a UT dorm Friday afternoon.
The father-son duo can be seen playing the song on the violin and guitar outside of Hess Hall.
