Walmart extends store hours until 10 PM, adds senior shopping hour for ‘vulnerable’ customers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Retail giant Walmart has announced it will be extending its store hours until 10 p.m. and adding a senior hour for its ‘vulnerable’ customers.
The company changed its hours from being open 24 hours to closing at 8:30 p.m. during the pandemic, but Walmart says it will now close at 10 p.m.
“By August 17, more than 4,000 of our 4,700 Walmart stores will expand their closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., providing customers with greater options to shop for the food, medicine and supplies they need,” Walmart said in a release.
Walmart says its stores will also now host a “senior shopping hour” every Tuesday for customers 60 and older. Senior hour will be one hour before the store opens to all customers.
