Walmart extends store hours until 10 PM, adds senior shopping hour for ‘vulnerable’ customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Retail giant Walmart has announced it will be extending its store hours until 10 p.m. and adding a senior hour for its ‘vulnerable’ customers.

The company changed its hours from being open 24 hours to closing at 8:30 p.m. during the pandemic, but Walmart says it will now close at 10 p.m.

We’re expanding many Walmart store closing times from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Expanding our hours of operations provides customers with greater options to shop food, medicine and supplies. https://t.co/n5Dmzp7Kh7 pic.twitter.com/0qLBiey4Ax — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) August 14, 2020

“By August 17, more than 4,000 of our 4,700 Walmart stores will expand their closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., providing customers with greater options to shop for the food, medicine and supplies they need,” Walmart said in a release.

Walmart says its stores will also now host a “senior shopping hour” every Tuesday for customers 60 and older. Senior hour will be one hour before the store opens to all customers.

