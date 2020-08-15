12-year-old girl caught on camera gambling at Australian casino

(CNN) -A 12-year-old girl was among three minors caught gambling at a Sydney, Australia casino Saturday night.

According to Liquor and Gaming New South Wales, the state regulator, The Star Sydney, has been fined around $64,500 for the incident as well as two other cases of minors gambling and being served alcohol.

Surveillance footage released by the regulator showed the 12-year-old being sneaked into the casino by her mother, who held an exit door open for her to avoid security. She could then be seen gambling alongside both her parents for 17 minutes.

“It’s quite staggering that the young girl’s parents facilitated her entry in such a deceptive manner, let alone allowed their daughter to gamble,” NSW Independent Liquor & Authority Chair Philip Crawford said in a statement.

Liquor and Gaming NSW Director of Investigations and Intervention David Byrne said minors trying to sneak in through the exit doors was am obvious risk the casino had “failed to manage.”

“There were a number of opportunities where staff should have noticed a very young person playing the poker machines well before they actually did which was when the family was leaving,” said Byrne.

