Advertisement

12-year-old girl caught on camera gambling at Australian casino

A 12-year-old girl was among three minors caught gambling at a Sydney, Australia casino Saturday night.
A 12-year-old girl (upper left) places bets on a poker machine at The Star Casino in Sydney, Australia.
A 12-year-old girl (upper left) places bets on a poker machine at The Star Casino in Sydney, Australia.(CNN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -A 12-year-old girl was among three minors caught gambling at a Sydney, Australia casino Saturday night.

According to Liquor and Gaming New South Wales, the state regulator, The Star Sydney, has been fined around $64,500 for the incident as well as two other cases of minors gambling and being served alcohol.

Surveillance footage released by the regulator showed the 12-year-old being sneaked into the casino by her mother, who held an exit door open for her to avoid security. She could then be seen gambling alongside both her parents for 17 minutes.

“It’s quite staggering that the young girl’s parents facilitated her entry in such a deceptive manner, let alone allowed their daughter to gamble,” NSW Independent Liquor & Authority Chair Philip Crawford said in a statement.

Liquor and Gaming NSW Director of Investigations and Intervention David Byrne said minors trying to sneak in through the exit doors was am obvious risk the casino had “failed to manage.”

“There were a number of opportunities where staff should have noticed a very young person playing the poker machines well before they actually did which was when the family was leaving,” said Byrne.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

16-year-old human trafficking victim found in locked barn surrounded by barbed wire in Michigan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Arial Starks
A 16-year-old girl was discovered locked in a barn surrounded by barbed wire in Michigan, WNEM reports.

News

Tenn. man charged with murder of missing roommate

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Tennessee man was arrested Friday for the murder of his missing roommate, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Nashville International Airport offers touchless security screening for passengers

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Nashville’s International Airport is offering a touchless security screening option for passengers flying, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 131,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 92k

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

Family turns camper into ‘reverse’ food truck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
You’ve probably gotten lunch or dinner at a food truck, but instead of picking up food, people are dropping off items they have from their homes.

News

Country Cobbler of Gatlinburg recognizes artistry of leathercrafts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
The Country Cobbler of Gatlinburg honors artistry of leathercrafts on National Leathercraft Day.

News

New death reported, active COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There have now been a total of 5134 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

News

Heavy rain causes flooding across East Tenn.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Rural Metro reported flooding on roads Saturday morning across East Tennessee.

News

FBI Knoxville said online shopping scams targeting customers have risen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The FBI Knoxville is warning the public about an increase in shopping scams.

News

Texas Roadhouse hosting virtual ride to support troops

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Texas Roadhouse will host its 17th annual nationwide virtual ride event Saturday, August 15 to support ‘Homes for our Troops.'