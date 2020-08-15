16-year-old human trafficking victim found in locked barn surrounded by barbed wire in Michigan

GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WVLT/WNEM) - A 16-year-old girl was discovered locked in a barn surrounded by barbed wire in Michigan, WNEM reports.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found the girl during The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) operation Friday. GHOST targets human traffickers, child predators and others who victimize vulnerable people.

Authorities said seven children under the age of 17 were rescued during Friday’s operation, where the agency was searching for 27 missing children. Of those found was a 16-year-old girl who was locked in a barn. The sheriff’s office says she was being human trafficked by her 21-year-old boyfriend.

"Her parents were terrified," Swanson said. "One thing led to another she was locked in a barn. There was a fence with barbed wire on top. And she was trafficked. Taken out of the county."

WNEM reported that the boyfriend was taken into custody where he is awaiting charges.

“We continue the investigation,” Swanson said. “We put a packet together and take it to Prosecutor Leyton. And I can tell you he has no mercy.”

Since March, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has performed seven GHOST operations. Six of them were sting operations where people thought they were meeting with minors under the age of 15 for sex. Instead they were met by a Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy.

GCSO reports 17 arrests were made from the stings.

