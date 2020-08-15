Atomic Youth Rowing begins August 31.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Atomic Youth Rowing announced it will begin its fall rowing girls’ and boys’ program August 31.

“You don’t need to have any rowing experience,” says Coach John Davis of the Oak Ridge Rowing Association’s Atomic youth program.

According to Davis, the first week is free with no obligation. Workouts are Monday through Friday 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the ORRA boathouse on Melton Lake Drive in Oak Ridge.

ORRA is observing COVID-19 protocols. For more information contact Coach Davis at jdavis@orra.org.

