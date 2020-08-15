Clarksville bridal shop offers free wedding gowns given to frontline workers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WSMV) - A Clarksville bridal shop is offering frontline workers free wedding dresses as a way to say ‘thank you’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

WSMV reported that Tracey Houston with Wedding Belles in downtown Clarksville has partnered with Brides Across America to give free wedding gowns to military, first responders and front line medical workers.

“These are people on the front lines, fighting against COVID-19 and trying to take care of other people, and this is our way of trying to take care of them,” said Houston.

One bride, Kate Leathers is a nurse at TriStar Summit Medical Center. She will be marrying her fiance Cooper next May, hopeful that the pandemic won’t impact her big day.

The pandemic has thrown us some curveballs at work and in our personal lives,” said Leathers. “To say it’s been hard is an understatement.”

Leathers didn’t expect to receive such a generous gift when she visited Wedding Belles.

“I can’t find the words to thank them enough,” said Leathers. “It’s just a job, so I’m not looking for recognition, but God has really blessed me in that way. I’ll never forget it. The fact it happened to me is just such a blessing.”

Though the reservations for free gowns are already filled at Wedding Belles, Houston said the shop always has discounts available for first responders and members of the military.

