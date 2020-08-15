Advertisement

Country Cobbler of Gatlinburg recognizes artistry of leathercrafts

The Country Cobbler of Gatlinburg recognizes artistry of leathercrafts on National Leathercraft Day.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Country Cobbler of Gatlinburg honored artistry of leathercrafts on National Leathercraft Day.

National Leathercraft Day on Saturday, August 15 recognized the dedication and creativity of leather workers.

Doug McCrossin, owner at Country Cobbler, has made custom leather goods for more than 50 years and says he receives a lot of unusual requests.

“I’ve been doing it a long time so I’m pretty used to what I do. But what I do is unusual. I get a lot of unusual requests,” said McCrossin. “I make hatchet covers and all sorts of things for automobiles.”

McCrossin said all leather goods in his creations are hand selected by himself to provide a unique style for customers.

For more information visit Country Cobbler’s website here.

