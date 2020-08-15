East Tennessee Children’s Hospital welcomes new CEO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has welcomed a new president and CEO, Matt Schaefer.

Schaefer was recruited from a medical center in New Orleans. He said he’ll miss the seafood, but is excited to sample what Tennessee has to offer. He said he’s focusing on community outreach and expanding the hospital’s presence in the community.

“You’ll be seeing more of who we are in the community,” Schaefer said. “And working on a few more urgent care locations to make sure we’re close to families when they need us.” He added that residents could see that soon in Sevier County.

Schaefer said the hospital is also working to extend its emergency care unit.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.