FDA grants emergency use authorization to quick saliva-based COVID-19 diagnostic test

(CNN) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Saturday that it has granted emergency use authorization to a COVID-19 diagnostic test that uses an inexpensive method of processing saliva samples.

SalivaDirect test has been found to be highly sensitive and having similar outcomes to the nasopharyngeal swabbing. The test will be performed under the observation of a health care worker and placed in a sterile container without the use of a specific swab or collection device.

Researchers said the test can yield results in less than three hours and up to 92 samples can be tested at once. The test costs only a couple of dollars for reagents and researchers said they expect labs to charge only $10 per sample.

The method is being used by the NBA to test asymptomatic people for COVID-19.

“The SalivaDirect test for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 is yet another testing innovation game changer that will reduce the demand for scarce testing resources,” said Adm. Dr. Brett Giroir, White House COVID-19 testing coordinator, in a statement.

The NBA was among the groups that funded the research for the test.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.