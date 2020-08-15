Advertisement

Family turns camper into ‘reverse’ food truck

You’ve probably gotten lunch or dinner at a food truck, but instead of picking up food, people are dropping off items they have from their homes.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -You’ve probably gotten lunch or dinner at a food truck, but instead of picking up food, people are dropping off items they have from their homes.

Dianne Kerr transformed her family’s camper into a donation food truck in an effort to collect supplies for students at Mount Olive Elementary.

“It is a title one school. So, there are families there whose needs go unmet on a regular basis, so that’s our first goal is to give supplies to families,” said Kerr.

The event takes place August 15th through August 23rd at Lake Hills Presbyterian Church. The food truck collection hours are 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Kerr said she credits her pastor at Lake Hills Presbyterian Church for coming up with the idea.

“I think all of us know so many people who have been affected by COVID-19. Many families struggle throughout the year on a regular year. I think many parents are off work, not been called back to work and I think its a really hard time for all of us,” said Kerr.

They’re collecting anything nonperishable. Kerr says cleaning supplies are in low supply.

