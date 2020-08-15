Advertisement

Gov. Lee announces $168M more in COVID-19 relief

Governor Bill Lee announced Friday the state will receive $168 million more in COVID-19 relief, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
Governor Bill Lee / Source: (WVLT)
Governor Bill Lee / Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Governor Bill Lee announced Friday the state will receive $168 million more in COVID-19 relief, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The relief will go towards small businesses, agriculture, tourism and workforce development through federal coronavirus relief funding.

The Republican’s office said Friday that $83.5 million will help expand on the initial $200 million offered to impacted small businesses, including expanding the types of eligible businesses.

An additional $50 million will fuel an economic support program to help ensure stability of the food supply chain and agribusiness economy. A $25 million tourism re-marketing effort will help the industry’s recovery from the pandemic and $9.5 million will go towards reemployment services.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FBI Knoxville said online shopping scams targeting customers have risen

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The FBI Knoxville is warning the public about an increase in shopping scams.

News

Texas Roadhouse hosting virtual ride to support troops

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Texas Roadhouse will host its 17th annual nationwide virtual ride event Saturday, August 15 to support ‘Homes for our Troops.'

WVLT

Scattered showers around today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Saturday comes to a close.

News

Oak Ridge parents brace for possible schedule change after several COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Oak Ridge dad Chase Johnson said he’s taking comfort in the constant updates he and other parents are receiving from the Oak Ridge school system.

Latest News

News

Seymour woman speaks to President Trump at ‘White House Kids First’ event

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Seymour woman spoke at The White House on behalf of her community about schools reopening amid the pandemic.

News

Pat Summitt named on USA Today’s 100 Women of the Century list

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt was named on a USA Today list of 100 Women of the Century.

News

UT to test raw sewage from dorms for traces of COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
During a tour of UT’s new set-up around campus to reduce the spread of the virus, officials said the university has also been exploring ways to track COVID-19 around campus, including testing samples of raw sewage that comes out of the campus dorms.

News

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital welcomes new CEO

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The East Tennessee Children's Hospital has welcomed a new president and CEO, Matt Schaefer.

News

KCS students, employees, visitors required to wear masks in schools, buses, superintendent says in email to parents

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
All Knox County Schools students, teachers and visitors will be required to wear masks in school buildings and while riding school-provided transportation, Superintendent Bob Thomas said in an email to parents Friday.

News

Tennessee among worst states to have a baby in, report says

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee ranks low on the list of best states to have a baby in the U.S.