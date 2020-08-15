Gov. Lee announces $168M more in COVID-19 relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Governor Bill Lee announced Friday the state will receive $168 million more in COVID-19 relief, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The relief will go towards small businesses, agriculture, tourism and workforce development through federal coronavirus relief funding.

The Republican’s office said Friday that $83.5 million will help expand on the initial $200 million offered to impacted small businesses, including expanding the types of eligible businesses.

An additional $50 million will fuel an economic support program to help ensure stability of the food supply chain and agribusiness economy. A $25 million tourism re-marketing effort will help the industry’s recovery from the pandemic and $9.5 million will go towards reemployment services.

