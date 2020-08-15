Heavy rain causes flooding across East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rural Metro reported flooding on roads Saturday morning across East Tennessee.

According to Rural Metro, five roads are flooded.

Those include:

800 block Tyson Street

W Baxter Avenue at Val Street

N 6th Ave. at Grainger Ave.

Middlebrook Pike at Proctor St.

Papermill at Kingston Pike

According to WVLT Meteorologist Kyle Grainger, scattered rain will continue throughout the day with an expected quarter to half an inch of rain.

