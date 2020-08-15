Advertisement

Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal

President Donald Trump, accompanied by From left, U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Avraham Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, smiles in the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.
President Donald Trump, accompanied by From left, U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Avraham Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, smiles in the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has vowed that there will be dangerous consequences for the United Arab Emirates after it announced a historic deal with Israel to open up full diplomatic relations.

A website run by the Iranian Guard called the deal a “shameful” agreement and an “evil action” that was underwritten by the U.S.

The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state and only the third Arab nation to establish open and normalized relations with Israel, Iran’s regional archenemy.

The UAE presented its controversial decision as a way of encouraging peace efforts and taking Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank off the table. Israel’s prime minister has vowed the pause in annexation is “temporary.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

National

USPS announces temporary price increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
The price increase is due to the high demand for online items.

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

Latest News

News

Oak Ridge parents brace for possible schedule change after several COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Oak Ridge dad Chase Johnson said he’s taking comfort in the constant updates he and other parents are receiving from the Oak Ridge school system.

News

Seymour woman speaks to President Trump at ‘White House Kids First’ event

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Seymour woman spoke at The White House on behalf of her community about schools reopening amid the pandemic.

News

Pat Summitt named on USA Today’s 100 Women of the Century list

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt was named on a USA Today list of 100 Women of the Century.

News

UT to test raw sewage from dorms for traces of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
During a tour of UT’s new set-up around campus to reduce the spread of the virus, officials said the university has also been exploring ways to track COVID-19 around campus, including testing samples of raw sewage that comes out of the campus dorms.

News

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital welcomes new CEO

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The East Tennessee Children's Hospital has welcomed a new president and CEO, Matt Schaefer.

News

KCS students, employees, visitors required to wear masks in schools, buses, superintendent says in email to parents

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
All Knox County Schools students, teachers and visitors will be required to wear masks in school buildings and while riding school-provided transportation, Superintendent Bob Thomas said in an email to parents Friday.