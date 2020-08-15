Advertisement

Jefferson County High grad collects masks for current students

One of the big trends in masks right now is cheetah print.
By Anne Brock
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Caylin Cate owner of Reign Boutiquein Dandridge thinks teens should be comfortable and fashion forward when wearing masks to school. So, she has organized a mask donation drive for students at Jefferson County High School.

Cate is a Jefferson County High School graduate. He little sister still attends the school, which is why she chose her Alma mater for the drive.

“I wanted to have a mask for them that was either satin or cotton, that was comfortable,” said Cate.

She hopes the masks would be something the students could pair with their outfit to make them feel a little better about going to school in a face covering.

Students going back to school during this unusual time, are now battling dress codes and remembering to wear a mask everyday.

“Well, I’ve been bringing my own,” said student Hannah Haston. “But I’ve seen people walking around with just plain white masks that the school’s been giving them.”

Senior Mason Churchwell says he will do what it takes to graduate, even if that means wearing a mask.

“I hope people understand it’s for the safety of everyone,” said Churchwell. “It’s not for the discomfort, cause I know our school wouldn’t do that to us on purpose. It’s only to keep everyone safe.”

Jefferson County High School principal Kevin Cline is very appreciative of the masks donations the school is receiving from several generous donors.

“We’re thankful for all of our businesses, in particular this one, that’s just meeting a need and brightening a student’s day, so we’re just very appreciative and thankful,” said Cline.

Cate says she is thankful to have help from others to keep up with all of the hand-sewn and store-bought masks being donated. She has cute designs for the girls and solid and mascot colors for the boys.

Masks are mandatory for 6-12th grade students in Jefferson County Schools.

