KCS students, employees, visitors required to wear masks in schools, buses, superintendent says in email to parents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All Knox County Schools students, teachers and visitors will be required to wear masks in school buildings and while riding school-provided transportation, Superintendent Bob Thomas said in an email to parents Friday.

The decision for mandatory masks falls under a new policy approved by the Board of Education on August 12. Under the policy all students K-12 will be required to wear masks while on school property.

The following are exceptions to the mask policy:

Eating and drinking; A documented medical condition; A health, behavioral, or other disability concern, as noted in a student’s IEP or 504 plan(s), which will be addressed on an individual basis and afforded all protections and safeguards under federal and state law; Specific instructional needs and other activities (such as when 6 feet distancing can be maintained, outdoor recess and / or other appropriately distanced activities); and Special behavioral or individualized needs as determined by the school principal.

“We all know that masks are awkward, and I would prefer that no one had to wear them,” Thomas said in the email to parents. “But wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19, and it’s a tangible way to protect our friends, teachers, employees and family members. In Knox County we look out for our neighbors, and I’m confident that our school communities will work to protect one another.”

The superintendent continued by thanking KCS teachers and employees “who are working extremely hard to get ready for the semester.”

“Please be sure to thank them for the extra effort they’re making during this challenging time. As always, I’m grateful for the support of our community, and I look forward to the start of a new semester!” the email reads.

The first day of school for all KCS students will be August 24. The first day will be a half-school day for students learning in person and virtually.

