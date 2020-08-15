Advertisement

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.((Source: Family of Hinnant/WITN/WBTV))
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN/WBTV) - More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

Cannon Hinnant was shot to death over the weekend in Wilson and was laid to rest Thursday night. The funeral took place at Shingleton Funeral Home.

GoFundMe page was created by Cannon’s grandmother, Gwen Hinnant. The fundraising page had a goal of $5,000, but had raised $434,604 by Friday afternoon.

Cannon Hinnant was shot around 5:30 p.m. on Archers Road. Police say the boy later died at the hospital. The suspect, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s killing.

According to WRAL, Sessoms was the boy’s neighbor.

Dozens of cars rolled in and tons of people filled up the funeral home remembering young Cannon, a life taken too soon.

“And I just scooped him up in my arms and held him and held him and screamed, ‘Somebody please help me save my son! Help me save my son, please!’” said Cannon’s dad Austin Hinnant,

Austin Hinnant says his life is forever changed. “They can’t imagine what it’s like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head and his blood is running down your arms.”

Thursday night a community came together to support the family and remember Cannon.

Family friend Lisa Howard said, “I’m heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for them. It was just senseless to have to go and lay a five-year-old child to rest that had the rest of his life to live.”

“It’s sad that a little boy that’s five-years-old can be taken away from his family. I have a four-year-old little girl and I just can’t imagine,” another person at the funeral, Christopher Joseph said,

Joseph and his wife made shirts for the family and donated some of the proceeds to them too.

He said this world is dark, and people do bad things. “I just hope they don’t take it out of proportion and make it all about a race thing. In my eyes, I believe there’s good people and bad people. I hope it awakens everybody to be more alert.”

Another person who attended said she didn’t know the family, but knew she had to bring her family to the funeral. “I have three children but my middle child has just been crying and crying over the loss of Cannon and his death that was just needless and pointless because he was just a five-year-old child”

Copyright 2020 WITN/WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.

News

Seymour woman speaks to President Trump at ‘White House Kids First’ event

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Seymour woman spoke at The White House on behalf of her community about schools reopening amid the pandemic.

News

Pat Summitt named on USA Today’s 100 Women of the Century list

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt was named on a USA Today list of 100 Women of the Century.

News

UT to test raw sewage from dorms for traces of COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
During a tour of UT’s new set-up around campus to reduce the spread of the virus, officials said the university has also been exploring ways to track COVID-19 around campus, including testing samples of raw sewage that comes out of the campus dorms.

News

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital welcomes new CEO

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The East Tennessee Children's Hospital has welcomed a new president and CEO, Matt Schaefer.

Latest News

News

KCS students, employees, visitors required to wear masks in schools, buses, superintendent says in email to parents

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
All Knox County Schools students, teachers and visitors will be required to wear masks in school buildings and while riding school-provided transportation, Superintendent Bob Thomas said in an email to parents Friday.

News

Tennessee among worst states to have a baby in, report says

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee ranks low on the list of best states to have a baby in the U.S.

National

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

Weather

More rain tonight, lasting through early Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

News

Jefferson County High grad collects masks for current students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
One of the big trends in masks right now is cheetah print.