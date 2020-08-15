Advertisement

Much drier, hotter in the days to come

Rivers in decent shape after 2"+ of rain Saturday
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is gradually tapering off, but we have one last burst running through the valley during dinner-time.

Sunday starts a three-day-long, much drier, and noticeably warmer period.

Rain returns next Wednesday evening, along with cooler weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Boy, that sure was a lot of rain. As promised, it was heaviest from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The rain in Knoxville – over two inches for many – was nearly the same amount we had in the first two weeks of August!

Most of the Saturday rain is done, but one last (intense) line has to blast north to south through the valley floor.

We’ll have a few late evening mountain showers or storms, but that’s about it – for now. Fog forms quickly as the north breeze drops from 20 mph to less than 5 mph.

So expect some fog and lows near 70 Sunday morning. Very humid!

Could lead to fast sunburns!
Could lead to fast sunburns!(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Rain is less likely on Sunday, and it will be noticeably hotter. The best chance of rain is in the mountains, though one or two showers may reach the valley. The showers that form on the Cumberland Plateau could come down towards Knoxville. We are still going for a high in the upper 80s.

We’re still watching “Josephine” in the tropical Atlantic but by Sunday/Monday, the storm will start to bend north, then northeast, towards Bermuda. Long story short: the J storm will not impact us locally.

Monday and Tuesday should be slightly less humid, and we’ll keep the sunshine from Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s at higher elevations, but closer to 90 in Knoxville.

Rain is back with a second potent cold front. That’s from late Wednesday and then on-and-off Thursday. For now, the best (next) chance of showers is Friday, though next weekend looks relatively quiet.

Android Users
iPhone Users
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Scattered showers around today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Saturday comes to a close.

Weather

More rain tonight, lasting through early Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

WVLT

Scattered rain and storms will move through this evening

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Forecast

More storms followed by more refreshing weather

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered pop-ups today ahead of batches of heavy rain

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
It's a steamy Thursday, helping to create some rain and storms. It will be rainy at times to end the week and on into the weekend.

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances

Forecast

More storms ahead of a decent cool down next week

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Few pop-ups today, more rain ahead

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
A slow-moving storm system brings better rain chances to end the week.

WVLT

Increasing rain chances by late week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
A slow-moving storm system moving in from the west will bring back more likely rain chances to close out the week.

Forecast

Slow-moving storm brings better rain chances

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording