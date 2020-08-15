Much drier, hotter in the days to come

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is gradually tapering off, but we have one last burst running through the valley during dinner-time.

Sunday starts a three-day-long, much drier, and noticeably warmer period.

Rain returns next Wednesday evening, along with cooler weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Boy, that sure was a lot of rain. As promised, it was heaviest from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The rain in Knoxville – over two inches for many – was nearly the same amount we had in the first two weeks of August!

Most of the Saturday rain is done, but one last (intense) line has to blast north to south through the valley floor.

We’ll have a few late evening mountain showers or storms, but that’s about it – for now. Fog forms quickly as the north breeze drops from 20 mph to less than 5 mph.

So expect some fog and lows near 70 Sunday morning. Very humid!

Could lead to fast sunburns! (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Rain is less likely on Sunday, and it will be noticeably hotter. The best chance of rain is in the mountains, though one or two showers may reach the valley. The showers that form on the Cumberland Plateau could come down towards Knoxville. We are still going for a high in the upper 80s.

We’re still watching “Josephine” in the tropical Atlantic but by Sunday/Monday, the storm will start to bend north, then northeast, towards Bermuda. Long story short: the J storm will not impact us locally.

Monday and Tuesday should be slightly less humid, and we’ll keep the sunshine from Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s at higher elevations, but closer to 90 in Knoxville.

Rain is back with a second potent cold front. That’s from late Wednesday and then on-and-off Thursday. For now, the best (next) chance of showers is Friday, though next weekend looks relatively quiet.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.