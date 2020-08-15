Nashville International Airport offers touchless security screening for passengers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Nashville’s International Airport is offering a touchless security screening option for passengers flying, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The security screening began on August 12 and will now have passengers get through the lines easier. The touchless option screens a passenger through the eyes and fingertips.

BNA President Doug Kreulen says the concept is not new but the timing is great.

“When you start to go through checkpoint and you have a mobile boarding pass, you can use that to get through security,” said Kreulen. “Now all you have to do is scan your eyes, look at your fingerprints and then when you’re done you go right on through.”

The airport said it will be working alongside the company CLEAR to help people get in and out of the airport more quickly at the North Security Checkpoint.

Kruelin said COVID-19 has impacted air travel and a lot of people are choosing to avoid airports.

He said this partnership brings a touchless travel experience to BNA passengers by eliminating the need for members to hand travel documents to agents during the security screening.

“We’re down about 40% right now and a lot of people may not have TSA pre-check or globally entry, so you’ll bypass all those people waiting in line with CLEAR,” said Kruelen. “You’ll be able to go to the front of the document checker, do biometric validation of who you are and you’ll be able to go right through security at that time.”

The security option costs $179 a year, but Krueling said it’s a cost worth paying to some to add a little bit more social distancing at the airport.

