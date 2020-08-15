Advertisement

Oak Ridge parents brace for possible schedule change after several COVID-19 cases

Oak Ridge dad Chase Johnson said he’s taking comfort in the constant updates he and other parents are receiving from the Oak Ridge school system.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Aug. 14, 2020
”I just want to commend them on everything that they’ve done keeping us in the loop,” Johnson said.  

The latest news is another COVID-19 case at one of the middle schools, making for at least five cases within the last three weeks. Some parents told WVLT News it’s a concern.

Johnson said, above it all, he’s happy his elementary girls haven’t had a change of course.

”I really appreciate that. Just to keep it as normal as possible for the kids,” Johnson said.

In a letter from the superintendent this week, parents are asked to start thinking of a back up plan if elementary students have to transition to a hybrid system like the middle and high schools. It reads, “we are concerned that consistent social distancing of our students is not possible under our current plan due to limited space. By all means we can’t replace what a teacher does,” Johnson said.  

One Willow Brook Elementary parent told WVLT News she doesn’t know what she’d do if her child goes to an A/B schedule because she’s an essential worker.

Though, the Johnsons said they have a backup plan just in case.

”Me and my wife have both talked about it in situations. If the situation does come around and we both have open communications with our supervisors that we can help them know what’s going on,” Johnson said.  

The superintendent also said in the letter that the Anderson County Health Department suggests any student or staff showing virus symptoms like a sore throat, headache or cough, are required to quarantine for 14 days. WVLT News reached out to an Oak Ridge Spokesperson Friday who says more information, on whether a decision has been made, will come Monday. 

