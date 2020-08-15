Oklahoma student attends school while they ‘knowingly had COVID-19’

MOORE, Okla. (WVLT/KFOR) - An Oklahoma student who “knowingly had COVID-19″ attended the first day of school at Westmore High School Thursday.

KROR reported that the student thought he or she could come to school because they were asymptomatic.

Dawn Jones, Moore Public School’s Public Information Officer, says an anonymous person informed administrators Thursday. School officials said the student told them, “They were under the understanding that since they were asymptomatic, that they did not need to quarantine for the full 14-day-period.”

The school’s PIO says the student’s parents claimed to have miscalculated the end of their child’s 14-day quarantine.

“I don’t know why people do things, why they make certain decisions. What they know to be true and inform us of,” said Jones.

The high school reported a student and coach have tested positive for the virus and are still quarantining. Jones said 22 other students came in contact with the students who tested positive and are all under a 14-day quarantine.

“We will do absolutely everything within our power to safeguard and protect our students and our staff,” said Jones.

The school says both high schools will get a deep cleaning over the weekend and school will resume Monday.

