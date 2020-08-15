Advertisement

Pat Summitt named on USA Today’s 100 Women of the Century list

Legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt was named on a USA Today list of 100 Women of the Century.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt was named on a USA Today list of 100 Women of the Century.

The list was published to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Tennessee was the state to help ratify the amendment.

USA Today called her “one of the world’s greatest coaches” who “forever changed the game of basketball, elevated opportunities for women in sports, established a basketball dynasty and became an advocate for Alzheimer’s awareness.”

Summitt coached the Lady Vols from 1974 to 2012, winning eight National Championships and appearing in the Final Four 18 times. She retired in 2012 and died in 2016.

The list breaks down its picks by state. Of the women it chose from Tennessee, USA Today said:

The women on this list have made significant, unique and lasting differences in our lives in the past 100 years. They have celebrated outstanding achievements in areas such as arts and literature, business, civil rights, education, entertainment, law, media, nonprofits and philanthropy, politics, science and medicine, and sports.

Tennessee’s rich history of uplifting women started early and has only strengthened since. We are excited to celebrate the change-makers among us who represent the best of womankind. But we know that picking only 10 women leaves out so many dynamic figures and powerful accomplishments.

USA Today

Other Tennessee women named on the list were Dolly Parton, sports icon Wilma Rudolph, who overcame polio to become an Olympic gold medalist and Maxine Smith, an influential Civil Rights leader who was once denied entry to Memphis State University because she was Black.

You can read the full list here.

